Dispatches

Dispatches

Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
Archive
About

June 2025

The New Equalisers - drones and technology in war
In the 1840s, Samuel Colt's revolver earned the slogan "God made man but Samuel Colt made them equal." Today's drones are repeating that revolution.
  
Tom Tugendhat
The Daily T - Why won't Starmer stand with Trump on Iran?
I spoke to Tim Stanley and Camilla Tominey about Iran. You can listen here or go to the Telegraph podcasts
  
Tom Tugendhat
2
37:29
Iran’s lies put us all in danger
On the BBC this morning I countered the Iranian regime’s lies.
  
Tom Tugendhat
3
1:51
Assisted dying is about power and trust, both are in danger of betrayal
Today’s vote on the Assisted Dying Bill was about power and trust.
  
Tom Tugendhat
6:07
Conflicted with Aimen Dean and Thomas Small
I spoke to my friends Thomas Small and Aimen Dean about my background in the Middle East, as well as thoughts on the scourge of Islamism in the region…
  
Tom Tugendhat
 and 
Thomas Small
1:06:31
I will greet the sun again
I am sending-
  
Tom Tugendhat
White lies hide dark truths
The assisted dying debate in the UK Parliament is using euphemisms to hide the truth of what it is authorising - the state's power is growing.
  
Tom Tugendhat
14
Investing in the invisible
HS2 shows why UK investment decisions need updating. We're connecting the world using old tools when what matters is signal strength, not just speed.
  
Tom Tugendhat
You've got the power, we've got the need...
In the Globe and Mail I argued the UK and Canada are natural partners for economic, cultural and security cooperation, today energy points to an easy…
  
Tom Tugendhat
2
Lessons from the Black Sea
Odessa's food is amazing but the technology is remarkable. Drones striking deep into Russia are a lesson for us all. As Moscow targets children, Kyiv…
  
Tom Tugendhat
1
© 2025 Tom Tugendhat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture