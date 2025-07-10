Subscribe
The Rest is Money - Frozen Capital
I spoke to Robert Peston and Steph McGovern about my article in the Financial Times on capital misallocation in the UK.
Jul 10
Tom Tugendhat
3
35:25
Pension and housing policy is a war on Britain’s young
Residential property has become a tax-free retirement fund that excludes younger generations
Jul 8
Tom Tugendhat
6
Dispatches
Pension and housing policy is a war on Britain’s young
2
June 2025
The New Equalisers - drones and technology in war
In the 1840s, Samuel Colt's revolver earned the slogan "God made man but Samuel Colt made them equal." Today's drones are repeating that revolution.
Jun 25
Tom Tugendhat
11
The Daily T - Why won't Starmer stand with Trump on Iran?
I spoke to Tim Stanley and Camilla Tominey about Iran. You can listen here or go to the Telegraph podcasts
Jun 24
Tom Tugendhat
6
37:29
Iran’s lies put us all in danger
On the BBC this morning I countered the Iranian regime’s lies.
Jun 22
Tom Tugendhat
18
1:51
Assisted dying is about power and trust, both are in danger of betrayal
Today’s vote on the Assisted Dying Bill was about power and trust.
Jun 20
Tom Tugendhat
13
6:07
Conflicted with Aimen Dean and Thomas Small
I spoke to my friends Thomas Small and Aimen Dean about my background in the Middle East, as well as thoughts on the scourge of Islamism in the region…
Jun 15
Tom Tugendhat
Thomas Small
3
1:06:31
I will greet the sun again
I am sending-
Jun 14
Tom Tugendhat
5
White lies hide dark truths
The assisted dying debate in the UK Parliament is using euphemisms to hide the truth of what it is authorising - the state's power is growing.
Jun 12
Tom Tugendhat
40
Investing in the invisible
HS2 shows why UK investment decisions need updating. We're connecting the world using old tools when what matters is signal strength, not just speed.
Jun 8
Tom Tugendhat
10
You've got the power, we've got the need...
In the Globe and Mail I argued the UK and Canada are natural partners for economic, cultural and security cooperation, today energy points to an easy…
Jun 5
Tom Tugendhat
16
Lessons from the Black Sea
Odessa's food is amazing but the technology is remarkable. Drones striking deep into Russia are a lesson for us all. As Moscow targets children, Kyiv…
Jun 4
Tom Tugendhat
7
