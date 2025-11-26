Dispatches

Joseph Koppenhout
3d

This problem of uncertain is exacerbated by the longer term inability to control the public finances. We know that various forms of welfare, social care, the defence bill and the NHS will creep up, yet as of yet have been unwilling to either raise taxes or make the hard choice and decide what has to get frozen or cut. Where we do make cuts, it is often to the bone and muscle of the state (justice and prisons being a recent standout example), whilst the largest items of spending continue growing.

The effect of this is that whilst business may get a tiny sugar rush from short term handouts in the budget, they know that long term financial adjustment is inevitable. Until you deliver a budget that makes long term sense, business will lack any confidence to invest.

