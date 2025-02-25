Dispatches

Dispatches

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Jones's avatar
Peter Jones
Apr 12

Don’t lecture us on patriotism…

The chronology is appalling

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
GH's avatar
GH
Apr 9

If the vast majority were dismissed then the law is surely correctly framed? Do you have any examples of the ECHR accepting charges which you regard as being wrong?

The definition of ‘absolutely necessary’ does not in a war situation mean firing warning shots in the air.

I get this stuff might appeal to ‘angry Telegraph’ man so you don’t need to try too hard but you haven’t really made much of an argument here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Tom Tugendhat and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tom Tugendhat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture