A century and a half ago, Indian maharajas debated gun salutes with the British viceroy while engineers laid telegraph wires, transforming kingdoms into colonies. This month, while His Majesty The King hosted US President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle, Elon Musk quietly executed another transformative deal: SpaceX bought EchoStar’s spectrum rights for $17 billion.

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and Starlink

This wasn’t just a corporate transaction, it could redefine the relationship between citizens and states.

Musk will now be able to link satellites directly to smartphones without terrestrial infrastructure. Unlike older satellite phones requiring bulky terminals, EchoStar’s spectrum operates on frequencies that penetrate buildings and work with standard smartphone antennas. SpaceX now controls enough spectrum to offer global mobile services, bypassing national networks and oversight.

The timing is no accident. Apple’s iPhone 14 introduced emergency satellite messaging, but battery limitations restricted its use. The iPhone 17’s improved efficiency could enable routine satellite connectivity. Once phones seamlessly switch between cell towers and satellites, local infrastructure becomes redundant and that changes who can decide what is allowed.

Control over communications infrastructure has long been a cornerstone of governance. It enables censorship and surveillance, of course, but also emergency broadcasts and the prosecution of fraudsters and child abusers. SpaceX’s model breaks free from those earthly bonds. When citizens communicate via orbital networks, traditional regulations fall away.

Take Britain’s Online Safety Act, which mandates content moderation and regulatory cooperation. How can such laws be enforced when platforms route traffic through space-based networks beyond British jurisdiction?

This shift isn’t limited to communications. Companies like Stripe and Coinbase already allow users to bypass national banking systems via stablecoins and cryptocurrencies. People can hold dollar-denominated digital assets and transfer funds internationally without touching central banks. This undermines traditional structures of employment, taxation, and even monetary policy.

Combine unrestricted communications with borderless payments, and you allow faster regulatory arbitrage, the race that sees companies and individuals find the legal environments that suit them, wherever they may physically live. Why accept speech restrictions when satellites offer an opt-out? Why use national currency when global digital assets are available?

Britain, historically, understood the power of infrastructure. In the 19th century, its control of undersea telegraph cables gave London dominance over global information flows. British operators could delay, prioritise, or modify messages, influencing markets, politics, and wars.

Within days of Russia’s 2022 invasion, SpaceX activated satellite internet across Ukraine, enabling military coordination despite destroyed ground networks. Ukrainian forces used Starlink for drone strikes, artillery coordination, and command continuity. This wasn’t government aid but private infrastructure shaping military capabilities.

Starlink satellites orbiting the Earth

SpaceX’s spectrum acquisition was about more than just its own reach and market competition but market creation. With exclusive rights to direct-to-phone connectivity, SpaceX can dictate terms to device makers, telecoms, and governments shaping a new technology to its own standards.

Need emergency satellite service? SpaceX sets the terms. Want secure military communications? Better maintain good relations with Musk. Hoping to regulate content? Not if platforms use Starlink.

Competitors are catching up but still behind. Globalstar, Apple’s satellite partner, is just beginning its buildout. AST SpaceMobile, partnered with AT&T and Verizon, is struggling with delays, including a missed deadline for launch of its first satellite at the end of August. AST is using Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s space company, Blue Origin.

Amazon’s Project Kuiper remains years behind, and EchoStar, previously a major competitor, has effectively conceded by selling to SpaceX.

Governments have few options. They could ban satellite-enabled devices but opting out of the new communications technology would cripple economies and be unenforceable as devices become smaller and more integrated and can cross borders without warning. They could build rival infrastructure, like the EU’s IRIS² satellite constellation, but that’s years behind schedule and commercially unviable without subsidies.

Alternatively, states could negotiate access agreements, accepting subordinate status and governance by permission of private infrastructure owners. Or they could develop new regulatory frameworks to attract innovation, but how do you enforce those rules when satellites operate beyond territorial reach? Each path forces a choice between sovereignty and prosperity.

This won’t eliminate governments, but it will reorder power. Nations without satellite infrastructure risk becoming ‘hollow states,’ retaining formal authority but lacking control over essential systems. Infrastructure owners like SpaceX, Amazon, Meta, and Google will wield sovereign-like power without sovereign responsibility.

Their decisions—algorithm changes, network policies, platform rules—already shape elections, speech, and economic opportunity more than traditional government policies. If SpaceX restricts access to a region, it could influence geopolitics more than diplomacy. If payment processors change policies, commerce shifts faster than central bank actions.

US President Donald Trump with the 41st successor to King Cnut, His Majesty The King at the State Banquet at Windsor Castle.

The question isn’t whether this transformation can be stopped, even Cnut, King Charles’ predecessor but 41, knew he couldn’t stop the tide, but whether governments can evolve to retain meaningful control over the forces reshaping society. Today’s leaders still debate status while SpaceX redefines power. The contest is no longer about data, it’s about infrastructure. Power has shifted to the heavens, and unless governments adapt, they’ll be left on the ground.