4d

Given the scale of power private ownership of infrastructure and technology such as this would have over the very power dynamics you describe in the stack above, it is essential now we treat the technocratic oligarchy as an emerging challenging state. In recognizing as you have done above that these companies and private owners will control sovereign like power which seeks to completely unseat the traditional power dynamics we are faced with an option to allow their emergence or control it. Without controlling it we cede power to new rulers who we would be forced to accept. Rulers not democratically elected but crowned as owners of capital. A plutocracy.

We must instead choose to acknowledge these companies and actors as state risks in the same way we view other states interfering or seeking to undermine our sovereign authority. If we let this go too far the cat will be out of the bag, there will be no stopping it and power will be unseated.

We can choose to act, global agreement should be sought and hopefully easily found given its destabilizing effect is universal. These companies and owners have capital, and still inhabit the Earth. While they continue to do so they fall under the remit of states laws and therefore can be bound to act in certain ways. Regulatory frameworks on the safety nets required by satellite communication platforms can be required. Disclosures of information and access can be granted by a willing infrastructure owner. These can be enforced while capital, income and owners still preside on Earth.

We must avoid a race to the bottom where countries reduce regulation to attract ‘residency’ as we have seen in the global corporate tax system.

If this system of direct satellite communication brings complete access to all with no barriers, the Libertarian dream may seem to have come true but the anarchic nightmare will have actually begun. The new leader of the world will be unelected and will have free rein to act in their own self interest. In a good world we get a benevolent dictator where our freedoms are stripped but we prosper. The likelihood is the owners of satelitte infrastructure become techofeudal lords (to steal a term from Yanis Varoufakis) whom have complete control and sit beyond rule of law. The state may as you say have control however this control is 1. Democratically granted and 2. Essential to stability and the guaranteeing of freedom.

5d

Thank you for such an informative post.

