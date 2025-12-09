The Muslim Brotherhood in the UK

I spoke to Thomas Small, of the fantastic Conflict Podcast, about the Muslim Brotherhood. We covered the organisation as it operates in the UK and touched on its origins. We also discussed what happens when a Western democracy encounters an ideological movement it no longer has the language or the institutions to understand.

As the former Security Minister and long-time observer of the Middle East, we discussed what the Brotherhood is, how it operates, and why the British state is struggling to deal with it.

In this episode, Thomas questions me about…

• My time in Egypt during the Arab Spring

• Conversations with Brotherhood members

• The UK government’s secretive 2014 review of the Brotherhood

• The institutional blind spots inside Whitehall and MI5

• How Brotherhood-linked networks operate in Britain today

• Why talking openly about the Brotherhood is so politically and legally fraught

• Strategies for the UK government to tackle the influence of the Muslim Brotherhood

