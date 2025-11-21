Dispatches

What should we expect ahead of Reeves' budget?

Next week, Reeves will try to fix the Budget. She’s already floated so many ideas the confusion is making markets nervous. With the taxes at record highs, growth is slowing.
Tom Tugendhat
Nov 21, 2025

